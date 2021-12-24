Campaigners in Warwick delighted after appeal for 15 metre 5G mast is rejected

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western with some of the Woodloes residents who have campaigned against the plans for the 5G mast. Photo supplied

Campaigners who have been fighting plans for a 15 metre 5G mast in Warwick are delighted after an appeal by the telecommunications company was rejected.

Ellie Leech, Steve Parish, Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western and the residents of the Woodloes area have been campaigning against the plans.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two separate applications put forward by Three UK Ltd for the mast, which would have been installed on Primrose Hill in Woodloes, were rejected by Warwick District Council’s planning committee in the last 18 months.

After having the plans rejected, Three appealed the council's decision but this was refused by the Planning Inspectorate in November.

In his decision, the Inspectorate said he found the proposal would 'result in a moderate adverse impact on the character and appearance of the locality' and that 'it would cause significant harm to the living conditions of nearby residents through the creation of poor outlook'.

He also said there was a conflict in policies in the Warwick District Local Plan - in that there is a requirement to demonstrate that there is no other suitable sites that could be used instead that could cause less harm.

Ellie Leech said: "We are delighted with the planning rejection.

"It was such a concerted team effort by the Woodloes residents, coupled with great support from MP Matt Western, Mike Brader, and councillors Jackie D’Arcy and John Holland.

"It just shows that community involvement can really make a difference.

"Being proactive as a group, with factual, knowledgeable objections and with some councillors prepared to stand up for residents ensured that the proposal wasn’t a done deal.

"Especially as a collective we are not against 5G in principle but hopefully a more suitable site with a little more consideration from Three UK Ltd in a non-residential area will soon be found.

"This site has been applied for in two identical proposals now, and refused twice. Hopefully Three UK Ltd will not appeal and will now consider the other options open to them."

A spokesperson from Three said: “Access to 5G has a vital role to play in boosting local economies, helping residents and businesses get faster and more reliable network coverage.