Campaigners react with anger over re-opening of ‘hospital’ in South Warwickshire

Campaigners who tried in vain to have rehabilitation beds located at a South Warwickshire Hospital have reacted angrily to the re-opening of the site.

Alasdair Elliott, chairman of the Beds for Badger campaign group, was a leading voice in the campaign to have some of the 35 beds available across the area allocated to the Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston-on-Stour.

But in March, after a six-week public consultation, The NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) announced that the rehabilitation beds in South Warwickshire will be permanently located at two sites, Leamington Spa Rehabilitation Hospital and Stratford Hospital.

The new centre also has no minor injuries department or x-ray facilities meaning patients have to travel to Moreton, Warwick or Banbury for these services.

Protestors outside the new Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston-on-Stour earlier this year (Image: Pete Cox/Beds for Badger)

And, after NHS bosses invited the community to ‘come and see’ the redeveloped Ellen Badger ‘hospital,’ at a series of drop-in sessions next week, Mr Elliott said: “The vast majority of the residents of Shipston-on-Stour and the surrounding rural community are furious the new building has the bare faced cheek to have the words “Ellen Badger Hospital” prominently displayed.

"We can only assume that the signage was ordered some years ago when we were promised a brand new hospital to replace the existing one given to the community by local benefactor, Richard Badger.

"On the basis of discussions and joint visits by the South Warwickshire University Health Trust (SWFT) and the League of Friends of the Ellen Badger Hospital to two new hospitals – Moreton in Marsh and Rye Hospital, Kent, the Friends were enticed into handing over £635,000 towards its construction on the understanding that it would have similar facilities including a minor injuries unit, X-Ray service and the ‘temporarily’ stripped out rehabilitation and respite beds would be restored.

"We now have a fiasco, which has been eight years in the making.

"Democracy lost out when 82 per cent of the South Warwickshire Community Hospital Rehabilitation Bed Public Consultation responses preferred to have beds in all three locations, the Ellen Badger, Leamington Spa and Stratford upon Avon hospitals, but were both ignored and overridden.

"Inevitably many responses came from our now forsaken rural area but support also came from Leamington and Stratford. “We now have a large, new building - but not a hospital. Instead we have clinics, offices, a health and well-being/games and a cafe.

"In fact, nothing that resembles the promise. Local community venues, e.g. village halls, are in danger of losing revenue streams as activity groups are lured away into the new building and villagers will have to drive to their classes. “Even before the Integrated Care Board (ICB) announced the result of the consultation, there were discussions about a Rural Health Initiative.

“This has now gone very quiet, indicating that our rural community is being not only forgotten but neglected.

“It would be beneficial to all parties if SWFT, what remains of the ICB and our community could actually work together with the collective aim of achieving good health outcomes for our rural population. In this way we could then create a Phoenix from the Ashes.

“The Badger cull has left us lying in the gutter.”

The furore over the future of services at Ellen Badger has rumbled on for years.

On Saturday, and not for the first time this year, demonstrators gathered outside the new building to voice their anger and concerns.

SWFT relocated 16 beds from Ellen Badger Hospital in January 2022 due to the works at the hospital site.

In late January this year, protestors also gathered outside Warwickshire County Council’s Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick to try to convince those involved with the decision to keep some of the beds at Ellen Badger.

In a statement after the decision on the beds was made a few weeks later, the ICB said: “ Recognising that there is need for a wider consideration of health services for our rural communities, the board also agreed to adopt a whole system approach to engagement with our communities, prioritising rural communities initially, aligned with the Neighbourhood Health Guidelines 2025/26, using Shipston and surrounding areas as a blueprint for future ICS engagement.

“The ICB Board and NHS provider SWFT will now work in partnership to develop a full implementation plan, production and delivery of which will be overseen by the Implementation Board."

Danielle Oum, chair of NHS Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, also said: “The decision to permanently locate community rehabilitation beds in South Warwickshire across two sites will mean care is close to the majority of patients, whilst also ensuring value for money in our services.

"Since the beds were temporarily relocated in January 2022, we have closely monitored the impact on patients and we know this model works, so we are confident this decision is the right one for South Warwickshire.

“I’d like to thank everyone who participated in the consultation process and assure them we have heard their concerns.

"We recognise there was significant public support for the three site model, especially in Shipston-on-Stour.

"However, as a board we believe that the two site option provides high-quality care while being more affordable, focuses on the places with the most patients needing rehabilitation, and supports how our staff currently work across South Warwickshire.

“Although we will no longer be delivering community bedded rehabilitation from the Ellen Badger site, it is important that we acknowledge the issues identified through the consultation process in how we support rural communities’ access to health and care services.

"To address this, the ICB Board has today committed to ongoing engagement with rural communities to identify gaps in provision and develop services that meet the needs of people living in these areas.”