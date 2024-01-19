Campaigners win another battle in their bid to save Coventry Speedway Stadium site being turned into housing

The planning inspector at the recent public hearing has concluded that the council was right to refuse planning permission for 124 homes

Campaigners have won another battle in their bid to stop Coventry Speedway Stadium site being turned in a housing development.

In the latest twist, the planning inspector at the recent public hearing has concluded that Rugby Borough Council (RBC) was right to refuse planning permission for the development of the historic site in Brandon.

Site owners Brandon Estates proposed plans to replace the stadium - home of the Coventry Bees speedway team and stock car racing until it was closed in 2016 - with 124 homes, a 3G football pitch and pavilion.

The Coventry Speedway Stadium site in Brandon

Planning permission was unanimously refused by RBC's planning committee in November 2022 with Brandon Estates exercising its right to appeal via a full inquiry.

But at the appeal hearing, the planning inspector has determined that the need to keep the stadium, and its national importance to speedway and stock car racing, outweighs the proposed benefits of the redevelopment scheme.

Cllr Ian Picker at RBC said: “I am very pleased that the inspector agreed with members of the planning committee that the benefit of the proposed housing scheme did not outweigh the loss of a historic venue for speedway and stock car racing.

“The Save Coventry Speedway and Stox campaign group deserve enormous credit for the work they put into providing evidence around the viability of the sport and its potential should the stadium site become available again.

"I congratulate Jeff Davis and his team and thank them for their work with the council over the last few years.”