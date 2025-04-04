Campaigning OAP from Warwick 'horrified' after police knock on her door over disagreement with local councillor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A campaigning pensioner from Warwick said she was horrified when police knocked on her door over a 'disagreement' with her local councillor.

Linda Bromley described the encounter as 'Orwellian' and claimed the officer told her to stop emailing Cllr Daniel Browne or she would be taken to the police station for questioning.

The shocked 78-year-old, who has campaigned on many local issues, stood her ground and refused, saying she had only sent him 11 personal emails since September 2024, asking questions over a local issue on St Mary's Lands.

However, police said that Cllr Browne, a Labour district and town councillor for the Aylesford ward in Warwick, reported an allegation of harassment against Mrs Bromley on March 3 - but Warwickshire Police would not confirm any further details about the specific allegations when asked by the Courier and Weekly News.

CCTV footage of a Warwickshire Police officer visiting LInda Bromley's home in Warwick on Friday March 14.

Mrs Bromley said officers told her that the allegations centred around emails she had sent to him and the fact that she also recorded his statements at a Warwick Town Council public meeting.

With her permission, The Courier and Weekly News has seen the emails Mrs Bromley sent to Cllr Browne and there was only one minor disagreement when she questioned his response time - most of the emails show her asking questions to her local councillor about former proposed plans for a hotel near the land.

"I am 78 years old, disabled and severely sight impaired and this matter has been very distressing for me and my family," said Mrs Bromley.

"I am held in high regard as a diligent and active member of the community with a long history of campaigning on local issues.

"It is of great concern that the police have been involved in an investigation of this nature when they are overstretched and under pressure and there is an increasing problem of anti-social behaviour and other crime in the Warwick area which they do not seem to have sufficient resources to tackle."

Mrs Bromley has now made a formal complaint to Warwick District Council about Cllr Browne, which is being considered by the monitoring officer for Warwick District Council.

The police officer visited her home in Warwick on Friday March 14.

Mrs Bromley added: "A police officer called at my home advising me that a criminal harassment complaint had been made against me by a Warwick town and district councillor.

"The complaint was that I had sent too many emails to the councillor and also recorded his statements at a Warwick Town Council public meeting.

"I consider the allegations of harassment to be without substance and even vexatious. A councillor should expect to receive emails from the electorate and there does not appear to be a limit on how many should be sent. I have every legal right to make an audio recording of any public meeting.

"The officer said that the matter could be resolved if I promised never to contact the councillor again. I asked how many emails I was alleged to have sent to the councillor and I was told they were every two weeks. In fact, I had personally addressed emails to the councillor on only 11 occasions since September 2024 and one of these emails consisted of a simple thank you in response."

She did add that Cllr Browne would have also received more emails from her as part of a group email chat about St Mary's Lands, but these were not personally directed at him.

"Our community group’s (Friends of St Mary's Lands) representation has now been removed from the St. Mary’s Lands Working Party and many of my emails concerned questions regarding plans for a hotel development on Warwick’s much-loved green open space," said the 78-year-old.

"The councillor at no time asked me to stop sending him emails or stated that he was feeling harassed.

"The police officer told me that if I did not agree to this resolution, then I would be called in for an interview at the police station.

"I declined the offer of this resolution and the officer said that I would therefore be called in for an interview if so decided by her sergeant."

Warwickshire Police told her that they were collecting evidence - and a week later they informed her that no further action would be taken but the investigation has been filed.

Mrs Bromley added: "I have been refused details of the complaint against me and to know whether a statement was made, the wording of the No Follow-up Action (NFA) and what exactly has been held in the file. This is Orwellian. The NFA decision should have a reason - i.e. 'insufficient evidence' or 'allegation of the alleged offence withdrawn' or 'not in the public interest to prosecute'.

"This Labour councillor has accepted the Warwick District Council Code of Conduct and is therefore required to treat all persons with respect and follow the Nolan Principles of Public Life.

"I have therefore requested that a Warwick District Council Code of Conduct investigation be undertaken into the councillor’s behaviour.

"This matter has caused me considerable and undue stress. I believe this is unworthy of a Warwick town and district councillor and could bring both councils into disrepute."

We approached Cllr Browne for his response to the matter.

He said: "I am aware that Linda Bromley has made a formal complaint about my conduct as a councillor, which is being considered by the monitoring officer for Warwick District Council.

"Therefore, it would not be appropriate for me to comment further at this time."

Warwickshire Police said: "Officers have spoken with the victim and the suspect. The investigation has currently been filed, pending any further evidence coming to light."