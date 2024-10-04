The Guide, which surveys thousands of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Here are the pubs are Leamington that have been selected by the CAMRA experts.

For the full list of pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 on the CAMRA website online at https://camra.org.uk/

1 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 The Crown Inn in Harbury dates back to 1785. The Grade II-listed building is constructed of local limestone. It serves Adnams Ghost Ship; Butcombe Original; and 1 changing beer (sourced nationally) on tap. Photo: Crown Inn

2 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 The New Inn in Leamington is a traditional pub in a wide Victorian terrace on the outskirts of the town. It serves Eagle IPA; Sharp’s Doom Bar, Atlantic, Sea Fury and 2 changing beers (often Byatt’s) on tap. Photo: Google Maps

3 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 Named after a renowned local benefactor who discovered Leamington’s second spring in 1784, Benjamin Satchwell bears all the hallmarks of the Wetherspoon style. It serves Greene King Abbot; Ruddles Best Bitter; Sharp’s Doom Bar and 4 changing beers (often Hook Norton, Marston’s, Silhill) on tap. Photo: Google Maps

4 . CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025 The Harvester in Long Itchington is a white-fronted pub near the village pond, on the corner of the square. It serves 3 changing beers (often Church End, Purity) on tap. Photo: Google Maps