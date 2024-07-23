Can you give one of the ‘golden oldies’ at Dogs Trust Kenilworth a new home?

The canine rehoming centre in Honiley Road is hosting a special rehoming event tomorrow (Wednesday July 24) which will highlight some of the older dogs in its care.

Emma-Jane Thomas, manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth said: “This heartwarming event will shine a light on some of the senior dogs who are still searching for their forever homes here at Dogs Trust Kenilworth.

"These old pooches may be a little bit long in the tooth, but they still have so much love to give.

“This event is a great chance to meet our fantastic dogs, learn about their unique personalities and discover the joy of welcoming an older dog into your life.”

The event will run from noon to 7:30pm.

1 . Dogs Trust Kenilworth Golden Oldies event Lucy is a 12-year-old Border Collie, who acts like she is two! She loves adventures, exploring and isn’t ready to slow down yet. Although she can find meeting new people a bit scary, she is a brave girl who will be a great addition to the family.Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth