Bridger is a beautiful 12-year-old Husky. He has a beautiful silky coat, and always looks fabulous. As an older boy, he is looking for a peaceful retirement home where he can snooze and explore his very own garden.

Can you give one of the ‘golden oldies’ at Dogs Trust Kenilworth a new home?

By Oliver Williams
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 09:48 BST
As the saying goes, there’s life in the old dog yet, and that’s the case at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, with the charity hosting an event to show off the ‘golden oldies’ in its care.

The canine rehoming centre in Honiley Road is hosting a special rehoming event tomorrow (Wednesday July 24) which will highlight some of the older dogs in its care.

Emma-Jane Thomas, manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth said: “This heartwarming event will shine a light on some of the senior dogs who are still searching for their forever homes here at Dogs Trust Kenilworth.

"These old pooches may be a little bit long in the tooth, but they still have so much love to give.

“This event is a great chance to meet our fantastic dogs, learn about their unique personalities and discover the joy of welcoming an older dog into your life.”

The event will run from noon to 7:30pm.

www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth

Lucy is a 12-year-old Border Collie, who acts like she is two! She loves adventures, exploring and isn’t ready to slow down yet. Although she can find meeting new people a bit scary, she is a brave girl who will be a great addition to the family.

Narah is a 13-year-old Staffy Mix, she is currently a foster dog and has been with Dogs Trust for over 600 days! She is an older lady, but that doesn’t stop her! She loves sunbathing in the garden and exploring on peaceful walks.

