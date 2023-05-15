Register
Can you give the rail line between Leamington and Nuneaton a new name?

The Heart of England Community Rail Partnership is holding a competition to choose a new name for the key line linking North and South Warwickshire with Coventry

By Oliver Williams
Published 15th May 2023, 19:26 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 19:27 BST

Communities and commuters are being invited to give a new name to the rail line between Leamington and Nuneaton.

The Heart of England Community Rail Partnership is holding a competition to choose a new name for the key line linking North and South Warwickshire with Coventry.

The closing date is Saturday May 27 and entries will be short-listed by a panel of industry and community experts before the final decision goes to a public vote and the new name is unveiled at a Community Day at Coventry Station in July.

A train going out of Leamington station. Picture supplied.A train going out of Leamington station. Picture supplied.
A train going out of Leamington station. Picture supplied.

A spokeswoman for the rail partnership said: “We are inviting members of the public to submit their suggestions for the line.

"We want to find a name that connects the seven stations along the line and gives it a real sense of identity.”

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3W1J125

Related topics:LeamingtonCoventry