Communities and commuters are being invited to give a new name to the rail line between Leamington and Nuneaton.
The Heart of England Community Rail Partnership is holding a competition to choose a new name for the key line linking North and South Warwickshire with Coventry.
The closing date is Saturday May 27 and entries will be short-listed by a panel of industry and community experts before the final decision goes to a public vote and the new name is unveiled at a Community Day at Coventry Station in July.
A spokeswoman for the rail partnership said: “We are inviting members of the public to submit their suggestions for the line.
"We want to find a name that connects the seven stations along the line and gives it a real sense of identity.”
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3W1J125