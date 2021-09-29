Can you help a Kenilworth woman find the answers behind the mysterious death of her puppy?

A Kenilworth woman is appealing for help in finding the answers about what happened to her family's puppy which went missing and was found dead four days later.

Louise Aikman launched a public search, including posting on social media, for four-month-old Long-haired chocolate and tan dappled Dachshund Rey (pictured) when she went missing from the family's home in Pears Close around lunchtime on Monday January 18.

But the tiny puppy's body was found in undergrowth several streets away in Forge Road on Friday January 22.

Rey

Rey had suffered head injuries and Louise fears that the dog could have been attacked by a person.

She says she heard what she thinks was the dog yelping at around 12.30pm - the time of its disappearance.

She thinks it had got out through a hole in the fence in her back garden, which backs on to Finham Brook.

Police got involved when the dog was found dead.

A poster published by the Dog Lost charity when Rey was missing

Louise said: "We just want some closure on this.

"She was such a sweet little dog and we were all distraught when it turned out she was dead.

"We think people might have not thought to come forward to help because the police were involved at the time and maybe they thought it was all in hand.

"But we just want to jog people's memories to find out if anybody had seen her between when she went missing and when her body was found to see if there's any evidence about what actually happened to her."