Can you help Leamington father who has lost his arm in a horrific motorcycle crash?

Daniel Fraser suffered life changing injuries when he collided with a HGV while riding his motorcycle on Sunday August 13. A crowdfunding page has been set up on the Gofundme website to support him and his family in his recovery.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

A Crowdfunding page has raised thousands of pounds to help support a Leamington man who lost his right arm after a horrific motorcycle crash this month.

Daniel Fraser suffered life changing injuries when he collided with a HGV while riding his motorcycle on Sunday August 13.

The page has been set up on the Gofundme website to support him and his family in his recovery and more than £16,000 has already been donated towards the £30,000 goal.

Daniel FraserDaniel Fraser
Daniel’s friend Adrian Lloyd-Brown who set up the page said: “Daniel's life, as well as the lives of his loving fiancée, Lu, and their precious four-month-old baby, Lyndy, have been forever changed.

" Daniel is more than just a friend - he's our big loveable bear and vibrant soul who brings joy to everyone around him.

"This accident has not only taken his arm but also his ability to continue his career as a self-employed carpenter.

"A career he loved and excelled in, and one that provided for his growing family.”

Daniel Fraser with his fiance Lu and daughter Lyndy. Picture supplied.Daniel Fraser with his fiance Lu and daughter Lyndy. Picture supplied.
Daniel remains in intensive care and the full extent of his injuries is not yet known.

He is a passionate video gamer and gym enthusiast who found solace in weight lifting and CrossFit, or outdoors on his bike or fishing but now faces a future where he can't enjoy the activities he once loved.

The Gofundme page can be found by clicking here https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-dans-recovery-overcoming-tragic-accident

Related topics:HGVLeamington