Can you help new Leamington recording studio to support up and coming unsigned music artists?

The TULU team with some artists (from right to left (top row): Hannah Mac, Stanley Beats, Espielle, Flowlosopha, Guy Thoughts. (bottom row) Vince & Gee.

A Leamington recording studio and creative development network has launched a fundraising campaign to support up and coming music artists across the town and further afield.

The Underground Link Up (TULU) based in Rigby Close on the Heathcote Industrial Estate, has set up a crowdfunding campaign with the aim of raising £10,000 for services, facilities and opportunities for independent musicians.

Gee Grimsey and her business partner Vince quit their 'comfortable full time jobs' exactly a year ago in order to pursue their dream of opening a recording studio while continuing to grow TULU.

The Unit - TULU's recording studio.

After spending a year building the studio they said they now want to give back to the community of artists who have helped them in the last 12 months.

Vince said: "Covid was a scary time for musicians, faced with the prospect of losing their mainstream of income, live events.

"This was obviously massively damaging to the independent economy.

"However, it’s not just Covid that posed a threat to the livelihoods of independent musicians.

TULU's 'control room' recording studio.

"In fact, the very nature of the industry means all too often there are avenues of revenue that independent artists are unable to tap into.

"This is largely due to the unbalanced unfair nature of the industry, which is filled with gatekeepers and outdated practices that hold artists back.

"At TULU we believe every artist should get a fair shot, which is why we have created an infrastructure that only allows artists to not only create but also to develop, market and grow their creative brands.

"Being an independent artist is unlike any other start-up, with it being very difficult to access funding in the early stages, our crowdfunded campaigns allow donors to select an artist whose career they would like to support.

"Each donation goes towards helping real persons career development giving them access to strategy, facilities and services that would otherwise be out of reach.

"There are a host of rewards available for our donors as well as receiving updates and special mentions from your chosen artist.

"People can be a part of a new future for independent artists by backing one today."