Can you help reunite this lost toy bunny with its owner in Leamington, in time for Christmas?

A company based in Leamington is looking to reunite a lost bunny toy with its owner.

Photo printing company, CEWE, are on a mission to reunite a the toy with its loving owner, after it was left behind at its photostation in the Boots store in Leamington’s Parade.

The appeal comes with just seven days to go until Christmas, as the company are hoping to spread the message far and wide with the hopes of getting the floppy-eared friend back to their family in time for the festive celebrations.

To get in touch with CEWE call: 01926 463107.