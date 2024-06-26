Can you help Warwickshire Police return this stolen MBE to its rightful owner?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Warwickshire are appealing for help to reunite this stolen MBE back with its rightful owner.

The MBE award was handed in to West Midlands Police by an offender who is participating in the Crime Free Programme as part of their strict conditions.

Now Warwickshire Police have extended the appeal.

PC Paul Welch, from the Crime Free Team, said: "This MBE is potentially over 80-years-old, and so we believe that it may have been passed down by whoever actually received the award.

"We have tried to reach out to potential owners and also spoke with St James’ Palace, but we have so far been unable to identify the owner.

“It is a prestigious award, and so we would like to reunite it with the respective owner."

As part of the Crime Free Programme, the individual is given the opportunity to admit to previous offending, and they must give back stolen property.