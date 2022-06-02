Can you respond to the Bat-Signal? Volunteers needed in Warwickshire to survey the county's churches and to help with the conservation of the protected species

A bat inside the Church of St Lawrence in Radstone near Brackley. Photograph courtesy of Chris Damant.

An ambitious ‘citizen science project’ is appealing for the help of volunteers from Warwickshire so it can discover more about how and why bats are using churches.

The Bats in Churches survey began in 2019 and this will be its final year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is thought at least 60 per cent of pre-16th Century churches in England house bat roosts, but the true figure could be much higher.

A volunteer for the National Bats in Churches survey. Picture submitted.

With complex structures packed full of cosy nooks and crannies, not to mention churchyards bursting with wildflowers attracting tasty insects for bats to eat, churches make great homes for the threatened animals which are very vulnerable to habitat loss.

Claire Boothby, training and surveys officer for Bats in Churches, said: ‘If you have an interest in churches, bats or both I'd encourage you to get involved. The surveys are something that everyone can do, even if you are new to the world of bat surveys.

“The records will be key in telling us more about bats’ use of churches, including answering questions such as how many churches in England house bat roosts and which factors affect the likelihood of bats using these cherished buildings.

"The findings will go towards guidance documents to help churches and conserve both the buildings and the bats.”

No experience is needed to survey a church.

Help and information is available online along with training videos and FAQs.