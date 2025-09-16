Canal access ramp at village near Leamington is open after nine-year campaign
Among those at the opening was Matt Western MP, who along with many others including Jeremy Wright MP supported the nine-year campaign led by Friends of Radford’s Green Environment (FoRGE) to have the access built.
Other community members were joined by parish councillors Brian Friar and Roger Munn, Mayor of Leamington Ruggi Singh and county councillor Ben Edwards.
Special thanks went to Martin Openshaw, tenant of the adjoining field who enabled the building by allowing the Canal and River Trust to use parts of it as a works compound.
Mr Western said: “I’m delighted to see this project completed and it’s already having a big impact on local residents’ leisure and commuting.
"In just 20 minutes at the site I saw four people use the access down to the canal.
“Huge credit to Dave Steele and all the FORGE group who campaigned for nine years to see this realised.”