Canalside music and food festival to take place in village near Leamington

A canalside music and food festival will take place in a village near Leamington soon.

Canalside Community Food’s Summer Festival will take place at the site off Southam Road in Radford Semele on Saturday July 12.

The event will include food, a bar, music, dancing, fireside fun, sun-printing, children’s competitions and camping.

There will also be musical performances by Three Idle Women and Knitter’s Jig.

Tickets are £7 for members, £15 for non-members and admission is free for children aged under 16.