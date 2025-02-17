Candlelight vigil in Leamington to mark three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
A candlelit vigil will be held in Leamington to mark three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The event will be held at the Bandstand at the Pump Room Gardens on Monday February 24 from 6.30pm.
The gathering will be a moment of remembrance, solidarity, and support for those affected by the ongoing war.
This attending want to honour the resilience of the Ukrainian people and stand united in hope for peace.
All are welcome and attendees are encouraged to bring a candle or lantern.