Car auction near Leamington is boy or girl racer's Christmas dream featuring nine classic ‘Fast Fords’

An upcoming car auction near Leamington is a boy or girl racer's Christmas dream as it features nine classic "Fast Fords".

The line-up features the dream vehicles of many motoring fans, ranging from a 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo to an iconic 1967 Mustang.

Maybe top of the motorhead's wish list will be a 1973 Ford Capri RS3100, estimated to sell for £54,000 - £64,000.

The rare model is presented in Olympic Blue and was the specific example used to be immortalised as a Corgi toy car.

Another eye-catching highlight is a striking green 1974 Ford Escort Mk1 Mexico, estimated at £25,000 - £30,000.

While the iconic 1967 Ford Mustang 289 Hi-Po Coupe in Acapulco Blue comes with a guide price of £25,000 - £30,000.

Classic Car Auctions (CCA) "If all you want for Christmas is a ‘Fast Ford’ there is no better place to find your dream car."

The other Fords under the hammer:

A 1988 Ford Escort XR3i with just 2,859 miles on the clock, guided at £25,000 - £30,000.

A 1997 Ford Probe 2.5 24v with less than 1,000 miles on the clock. An unused prize, this rare, 'time-warp' Ford has covered under 1,000 miles from new - £10,000 - £12,000.

A 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1. This beautifully finished example of the driver-focused Series 1 RS Turbo guided at £25,000 - £30,000.

2004 Ford Focus RS (Mk1) £18,000 -£22,000. A lovely example of the original Ford Focus RS, the car that breathed new life into Ford's sporting brand.

1967 Ford Mustang 289 Hi-Po Coupe. Attractive left-hand drive 289 Hi-Po 'Notchback' Coupe finished in Acapulco Blue. Guided at £25,000 - £30,000.

The 1973 Ford Capri RS3100. This very rare Ford RS3100 Capri in Olympic Blue was immortalised as a Corgi model. In excellent condition and still regularly used and enjoyed. Estimated to sell for £54,000 - £64,000.

A green 1974 Ford Escort Mk1 Mexico. Guided at £25,000 - £30,000.

A 1962 Ford Consul Capril (116E). Guided at £16,000 - £18,000.

A 1989 Ford Fiesta XR2 Mk 2. Guided at £12,000 - £15,000.