Car crash leads to bridge on road into Leamington being closed for emergency repairs days earlier than expected

The Offchurch Bridge on the Welsh Road between Offchurch and Cubbington is closed for emergency repairs from now until Friday April 15.

A car crash has lead to bridge on a country road which leads into Leamington being closed for emergency repairs days earlier than was first expected.

The bridge over the River Leam on the Welsh Road in Offchurch, known as Offchurch Bridge, was due to be closed from Monday March 21 but the work started yesterday and is not expected to be completed until Friday April 15.

Warwickshire County Council, which is responsible for the project, has said: "A recent road traffic collision at Offchurch Bridge has resulted in extensive damage to the Grade II listed structure's stone parapet which requires an emergency repair.

"The bridge is located on Welsh Road, between Cubbington and Offchurch.

"The damage has resulted in the stone parapet leaning precariously towards the River Leam and an emergency repair os necessary to prevent a partial collapse from occuring.

"Unfortunately, the road here is very narrow and cannot be undertaken safely without a full road closure.

"Due to the extent of the repairs required and the need for traditional repair materials and methods, these works are expected to take three to four weeks.

"The road will be re-opened as soon as it is safe to do so."