Cardiac screening day in memory of young Rugby man potentially saves three lives

A cardiac screening day in memory of young Rugby man has potentially saved three lives.

More than 100 young people attended the pioneering programme, inspired by Anthony Lane who died suddenly of a cardiac arrest while exercising at his home in Rugby, aged just 26.

The purpose of the event in Sutton Coldfield on Sunday (July 21) was to identify undiagnosed heart conditions in the young - and organisers said it potentially saved three lives.

The screening, run by CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), follows funding from the local Wylde Green Rotary Club – and fundraising by friends and family of Anthony.

Top left: Anthony's friend Charlie Hodgson gets screened; Top right: Anthony Lane; Bottom: Rotarians and volunteers at the screening event.

It is a project particularly personal to the club’s president Paul Lane, who is also Anthony’s father.

Paul said: “Penny and I are very grateful for the support on the day of our family, friends and members of the Rotary Club of Wylde Green together with funding from the Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust.

“It was, for us, a day of emotional highs and lows and we were totally humbled by the huge support we have and continue to receive from everyone who learns of Anthony’s story. This would make him very proud, we have potentially saved at least three young lives but have also continued the quest of the CRY charity, and all the other bereaved families who are affected, to increase awareness.”

A talented mechanical engineer, Anthony was proud to land his dream job within the Formula One industry at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains in Northamptonshire, after graduating from Birmingham University in 2019.