Care home resident near Kenilworth is praised for giving more than 20 years of service to armed forces charity

L to R Sheila Knight, Hayley Wilkinson (general manager at Harper Fields), Walter Knight and Mel McHugh (deputy manager at Harper Fields).

A resident of a nursing home near Kenilworth has been recognised for giving more than 20 years of service to an armed forces charity.

Walter Knight a resident at Harper Fields care home in Balsall Common has been praised for his loyal support of the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA).

Hayley Wilkinson, general manager at Harper Fields, said: "We at Harper fields are all extremely proud of one of our residents.

"The SSAFA awarded Walter a certificate for grateful recognition of 21 years of dedicated support among the forces and their families.

"Walter volunteered his time and commitment with the Solihull branch - without volunteers like him the SSAFA would not be able to continue its valuable work.

"Walter is a truly wonderful gentleman.

"He has a smile and an ear for everyone.

"This is another awesomely proud moment at Harper fields - well done Walter."

Walter’s wife Sheila along with Hayley Wilkinson and Harper Fields' deputy manager Melanie McHugh presented Walter with his certificate.

Walter said: “I feel very honoured - I loved volunteering for SSAFA."

Shedding tears of pride, Sheila said she was so happy for her husband.