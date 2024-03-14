Care home residents celebrate British Pie Week
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents also enjoyed watching videos on Melton Mowbray and how to make a Melton Mowbray pork pie, did you know it takes 4 days? We of course then had to sample some Melton Mowbray pork pies. They were delicious. Residents then enjoyed a virtual trip over the Welland viaduct and finished off with a documentary on the discovery of King Richard III in a Leicestershire car park.
General Manager, Violeta Baesu said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a British Pie Week, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love a pie? Especially at this time of year, they really are the ultimate comfort food. We have all had a great time trying out new recipes and different flavours and ingredients, we’ll be applying for Bake Off next!”
John, a resident, said: “I absolutely love pies! I don’t mind if it is sweet or savoury, there is just something so satisfying about a pie – whether it is served with gravy or ice cream! We have had loads of meat and veggie pies to sample and then some fantastic sweet ones with all kinds of different fruit fillings. It has all been truly delicious!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Overslade House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Overslade House Care Home provides nursing care, dementia care, residential care and respite care