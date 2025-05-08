Care home residents celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tea party was held at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party was attended by care home residents in the borough who took part in VE Day-inspired art workshops run by Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's Good Times project.

The project's team held workshops at Overslade House, Drovers House, Willow Tree and Granville House, where residents, relatives and carers explored Second World War objects from the museum's social history handling collection before creating bunting, collages of Union Jack flags, a decoupaged tea service and crafty cakes made from sponges and felt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of the street party-inspired artworks has now gone on display at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's community space in the venue's foyer.

Care home residents joined the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Simon Ward, at a tea party at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum to celebrate the Good Times' VE Day-inspired art workshops.

And on Friday (May 2), participants in the VE Day art workshops and care home staff were invited to a tea party to enjoy a brew and view the display - and were joined by Rugby, Mayor Simon Ward.

Cllr Ward said: "The Good Times project has been a real success story for Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, and I was delighted to chat to so many of the participants in the VE Day art workshops over a cup of tea and a biscuit.

"VE Day was a moment of spontaneous celebration across the nation, with people taking to the streets for hastily arranged parties and parades, and the display captures the spirit of that historic day 80 years' on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum launched the Good Times project nearly a decade ago, offering free sessions specifically designed for adults living with dementia.

The craft sessions, tailored to tackle loneliness and increase social interaction, focus on a 'reminiscence box' containing objects from the museum's social history handling collection.

Each free session has a different theme, such as music, toys or clothes, helping to stir memories and start conversations.

The VE Day-inspired artworks remain on display at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's community space until Sunday, May 25.

For more information about the Good Times, visit www.ragm.co.uk/good-times