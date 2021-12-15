Carers at Kineton Manor Nursing Home thanked for Covid-19 pandemic service during meeting with Prime Minister

Two carers at Kineton Manor Nursing Home thanked for their Covid-19 pandemic service during meeting with Prime Minister (Pictured: Kineton carer Tintu Tom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kineton Carer Kitty Chen.)

Kineton Manor Nursing Home carers - Kitty Chen and Tintu Tom - attended an event hosted by the Prime Minister to thank social care workers for their efforts in the Covid-19 Pandemic. The reception event was held at No. 10, Downing Street on Wednesday November 24.

A spokesperson from the Kineton Manor Nursing Home said: "Kineton Manor is extremely proud that two of their staff have received such well-deserved recognition during a very difficult and stressful time for all care homes.

"During the peak of the pandemic when all the nurses apart from one of the managers (Dr Paula du Rand) were off sick with Covid, Kitty Chen and Tintu Tom worked tirelessly, to assist with the nursing needs of the residents."

Kineton Manor is a privately run nursing home, situated in the centre of the village of Kineton, and it cares for 53 residents. It has been owned by the same proprietor (Mr Kenneth Inglefield) for the past 33 years.

A spokesperson for the nursing home added: "Both Kitty and Tintu have worked at Kineton Manor Nursing Home for more than 10 years and are currently training to become nurse associates.

"This qualification (launched in 2017) is normally only studied by NHS workers, but both carers (guided and encouraged by Kineton Manor’s management Dr Paula du Rand and Mrs Carinna Lumayno) are working extremely hard studying to become nurse associates at Coventry University.