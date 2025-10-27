Carers in Warwickshire invited to attend workshops to help shape support

Shire Hall, which is home to Warwickshire County Council. Photo by Warwickshire World

Carers in Warwickshire are being invited to attend workshops to help shape support across the county.

The sessions have been put together by Warwickshire County Council and Caring Together Warwickshire and are designed to support anyone who is providing unpaid care to a loved one and will be an opportunity to have conversations about the experiences of caring as well as provide practical support.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “It is a priority for the county council to engage with as many carers as possible to gather local feedback about their experiences as well as provide information to them about the support that is available.

“Warwickshire County Council and Caring Together Warwickshire want to understand how to better support carers across the county to ensure they feel empowered and supported in their caring role.”

Carers workshops will be taking place on:

November 4 from 10am to 12pm at Brunswick Healthy Living Centre in Leamington

November 5 from 10am to 12pm at Overslade Community Centre in Rugby

November 6 from 10am to 12pm at The Harbour Centre in Bedworth

Three online workshops are also available on November 3 from 11am to 12pm and on November 4 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm and from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

To book a place on a virtual or face to face workshop go to: www.eventbrite.com/cc/carers-workshops-4746333

The council commissions Caring Together Warwickshire, which is a service delivered by Carers Trust Heart of England, designed to support and improve the lives of children and adult carers across Warwickshire.

For questions about the workshops call: 01926 742672