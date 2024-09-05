Cars belonging to Rowan Atkinson and Jamie Oliver set to go under the hammer in Warwickshire
The vehicles will feature on a list of cars set for auction on September 28 sale at Stoneleigh Park.
It may not be Mr Bean's iconic Mini, but Rowan Atkinson is offering a 1989 Peugeot 205 1.6 GTi for sale - and it could fetch up to £20k.
The motor was bought by the Blackadder star three years ago, after which 300 miles were covered in his ownership.
Classic Car Auctions say: "The 205 GTi has always been one of the defining 'Hot Hatches' of the 1980s and 1990s and held in high regard, although it's becoming increasingly hard to find one in such good order, even more so with celebrity provenance."
Although offered without reserve in the September 28 sale at Stoneleigh Park, CCA add it could achieve "£15,000 - £20,000, but given its provenance it's anybody's guess."
Chef Jamie Oliver is offering three classic cars at auction.
The 49-year-old will list an eye-catching collection that includes a Ford Capri, a VW Beetle and a Fiat.
The 1970 Ford Capri 3000GT is described by Jamie as his "go-to car", and made several appearances on the TV programme Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast.
Jamie took possession of the vehicle in June 2014 and restored it in line with its original specification at a cost of around £20,000. The car is estimated at £22,000 - £26,000.
The 1955 FIAT 1100/103 Series was bought by Oliver in 2012 and, fittingly, came with the original number plate 677 YUM. It is offered without reserve.
The 1967 VW Beetle 1500 convertible comes with a bespoke trailer modified to take an ice-cream fridge and condenser and designed to offer a platform for dispensing ice cream at events. Car and trailer are estimated at £22,000 - £26,000.
The vehicles will be offered at Classic Car Auctions' sale on September 28 at Stoneleigh Park.