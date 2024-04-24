Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Rugby have been caught on camera using their mobile phones illegally while behind the wheel.

They were captured by eagle-eyed members of the public as part of Op Snap.

During 2023, the public submitted 152 dashcam, headcam or phone videos of drivers suspected of illegally using a mobile phone whilst driving to Warwickshire Police Op Snap.

The driver of this car was caught using his mobile phone in Newbold.

One driver was caught on camera in Main Street, Newbold, and was fined £200 and received 6 points on their driving licence.

Another driver was caught on camera using his handheld mobile phone while driving in Lower Hillmorton Road, Rugby.

He was fined £200 and received 6 points on his licence.

As part of Operation Snap, members of the public can report and submit digital footage showing potential moving traffic offences.

This driver was caught in Lower Hillmorton Road.

This can range from driving dangerously or carelessly to overtaking on solid white lines, using a mobile phone while driving, ignoring traffic lights or dangerous driving around other road users, such as horse riders and cyclists.

Once received via the online portal, the digital footage is reviewed by a road safety police officer to see if it meets the evidence threshold. Submitters are then informed if the case will be progressed or not and the rationale explained.

The footage may also be used by Warwickshire Police to help educate other road users and to advise on case results.

Sergeant Chris McSharry said: “It is really encouraging to see the public taking responsibility for road safety by submitting moving footage of these dangerous drivers to us via Op Snap

“Let’s be clear. Good drivers are good because they are completely focused on the road.

"If you are on your phone whether handsfree or not, you are far less likely to notice unexpected things like a child stepping off the pavement.

“This is why officers are always on the lookout for dangerous drivers and in 2023, 479 drivers received fixed penalty notices for using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving in Warwickshire.”