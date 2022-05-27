Cause close to their hearts inspires Rugby runners to complete their first half marathon​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A cause close to their hearts inspired a team of runners from Rugby to complete their first half marathon.

And by doing so, they raised thousands of pounds for their chosen charity.

After putting in many hours of training with runs around Rugby, Sharron Bostridge, her husband Rob Bostridge, and her brother-in-law Danny Bostridge - along with Josh Lee, Steve Mack and Darren Fordham - all completed the Manchester Half Marathon on May 22 and raised nearly £3,000 for Diabetes UK.

"My father Alex Brown suffered with diabetes which is why I chose it," said Sharron.

"Also my husband and brother-in-law's father, my father-in-law, Ian Bostridge was a long term sufferer.

"He got diabetes at the age of 11 and went on to loose a leg though it, then got sepsis in his other leg and passed away from it five years ago."