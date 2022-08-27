Celebrate 100 years of the Jaguar at Gaydon event

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be celebrating 100 years of the Jaguar brand. Photo supplied by the British Motor Museum

‘Jaguars at Gaydon’ will be taking place on Saturday September 3 and the event, now in its third year, is a joint show between the British Motor Museum and the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust (JDHT) in conjunction with the Jaguar Breakfast Club.

Visitors can also discover the evolution from Swallow Sidecars in 1922 through to SS Cars and the modern Jaguar.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second motorbike and Swallow Sidecar will be joining JDHT’s own Brough and Sidecar, and the first race winning E-type, ‘ECD’ driven by Graham Hill in 1961, will join JDHT’s first E-type roadster ‘77 RW’.

The Swallow Register will also have a display including Austin Seven Swallows and a Wolseley Hornet Special.

Bob Beecham, well-known for his Jaguar knowledge, will be commentating throughout the day in the show arena.

The JDHT will also be displaying some of their own rare cars plus visitors can see other Jaguars from their collection in the collections centre and the dedicated Jaguar Zone inside the museum.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum said: “Whether you’re a member of one of the Jaguar Clubs or not, you’re welcome to come along and see the big cats of the motoring world and help us celebrate this big milestone event.

"Jaguars at Gaydon is a day out for any Jaguar fan, owner, or enthusiast.”

All tickets must be pre-booked.