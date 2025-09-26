Celebrate autumn in Warwickshire with walks with the National Trust

View across the moat towards the Family Range at Baddesley Clinton, Warwickshire. ©National Trust Images/James Beck

As the leaves turn and the air grows crisp, the National Trust is inviting everyone to experience the magic of autumn with its handpicked walking trails across Warwickshire.

From gentle woodland strolls to invigorating countryside rambles, Warwickshire offers a spectacular backdrop for every kind of walker.

With nature’s colour palette on full display, this is the perfect time to explore the great outdoors.

The National Trust, renowned for caring for some of the UK’s most treasured landscapes, is encouraging visitors to embrace the season and reconnect with nature.

Whether it is a misty morning walk through ancient woodlands, an afternoon spotting fungi and wildlife, or a golden-hour wander along fruit-laden hedgerows, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

To celebrate the season, the conservation charity has put together a list of the top trails and scenic spots in Warwickshire “where autumn truly comes alive”.

These walks are ideal for families, friends, or solo explorers looking to soak up the sights, sounds, and scents of the season.

The Warwickshire sites, which the walks are centred around, are Charlecote Park, Coughton Court, Packwood House and Baddesley Clinton.

Situated at the junction of two rivers, Charlecote Park is a haven for wildlife, from birds and bats to fallow deer.

Overcast skies reflecting in the lake after sunrise offer the perfect backdrop for photos of St Leonard’s Church, built in the mid-1800s by the owner of the Park.

There are different walks for everyone to enjoy.

At Coughton Court, visitors can breathe in the autumn air with a gentle stroll across the Warwickshire countrysidew with a new 1.5-mile circular walk in partnership with the Heart of England Forest.

Packwood is a much-loved Tudor manor house with a beautiful blend of history, gardens and countryside.

The surrounding estate offers miles of peaceful walks through fields, woodland, and quiet lanes, now adorned in rich shades of amber and crimson.

Visitors can explore the wider estate on an autumn walk at Baddesley Clinton or walk between Baddesley and Packwood nearby.

Watch the seasons change along blustery canal paths and enjoy nature’s colour palette with a stroll through the fields.

To find out more about the walks visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/walking