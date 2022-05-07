Celebrate two of Britain’s much-loved small cars at Gaydon's British Motor Museum's National Metro and Mini Show

Visitors can celebrate two of Britain’s much loved small car marques when the British Motor Museum hosts the ‘National Metro & Mini Show’ on June 5. Photo by the British Motor Museum

Visitors can celebrate two of Britain’s much loved small car marques when Gaydon’s British Motor Museum hosts the ‘National Metro & Mini Show’ on June 5.

This popular show is regarded as the main event of the year for owners of Metros, classic Minis, and modern MINIs to come together.

Hundreds of these popular cars will go on display outside the Museum for visitors to admire.

Those that want to get into the competitive spirit can enter several competitions and awards such as a Concours including novice classes and a fun ‘show ‘n’ shine’ where entrants get to judge each other’s cars.

There will also be Mini stunt shows from Stunt Drive UK.

Hot meals, sweet treats and refreshments are available at the Junction 12 Café or ice creams and burgers are available outside.

Tickets for the show include entry to the museum and collections centre, giving visitors the chance to see more than 400 cars from the collection including the last Rover 100 produced which is signed by 1,200 people involved in the Metro production, along with the very first Mini ‘621 AOK’, the very last classic Mini produced at Longbridge ‘X411 JOP’ and the Monte Carlo Rally winning Minis of 1964, 1965 and 1967.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum said: “The show aims to bring both marques together in a fun way no matter what their age or condition.

"If you, your parents, or grandparents owned a Mini or Metro, then the displays are sure to bring back a sense of nostalgia. Popular with enthusiasts, this show is also a great hit with families with plenty of entertainment for our younger visitors.”

Camping is also available on June 4.

Advance show tickets cost £14.50 per adult, £9 per child, £12.50 per concession and £40 for a family.

Anyone wishing to enter their Mini or Metro into the show can do so online for £9 - this includes entry to the show for the driver and one passenger.

Additional tickets are available to purchase if extra passengers are required.