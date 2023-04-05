Celebrated former Rugby mayor James Shera receives high honour from home country

Dr Shera recently returned back to the UK after receiving a high civil award from Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Rugby’s longest-serving councillor and former mayor, Dr James Shera, has been bestowed with yet another significant honour by his home country.

Dr Shera, who made history when he became Rugby's first Pakistani mayor in 1988, recently returned back to the UK after receiving a high civil award - Hilal-e-Quaid-i-Azam – from Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi. The honour recognises Dr Shera’s in services to communities in the United Kingdom and his support to Pakistan during times of natural disasters.

To celebrate the honour, several receptions were organised including one by the current British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner.

A spokesperson for Mr Shera said: “The awarding of the Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam to Dr Shera is a testament to his selfless dedication to serving others. He is a true role model for people everywhere, and his contributions have made a real difference in the lives of countless individuals.

“The Pakistani community in the UK, as well as his colleagues and friends, congratulate Dr. Shera on this well-deserved honour. His unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes serves as an inspiration to us all.”

The former Labour councillor, who retired in May after 40 years of service to the borough, is known for his dedication to various causes.

Dr Shera has been providing services to communities in the fields of health, education, and intercultural harmony for many years. He was one of the first recipients of the Sitara-e-Pakistan, or the Star of Pakistan, in 1992 and was handed an MBE award by the late Queen in 2007.

As the chairman of the committee to raise funds for the earthquake in Pakistan in 2005, he successfully mobilized communities and was able to raise £22,000 pounds. Dr Shera also helped setting up a school for children in Azad Kashmir and raised funds and installed three water filtration plants for flood affected areas in Pakistan.

