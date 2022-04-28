Centenarian marks her 100th birthday with tea and cake at Kineton Manor Nursing Home

Lucy Neal celebrated her 100th birthday with tea and cake at the Kineton Manor Nursing Home on April 22. (submitted photo from the nursing home)

The nursing home now has three residents who have celebrated their 100th birthday this year. Both Adelaide ‘Addie’ Furnivall, a former WWII 'Wren', and Margaret Backhouse celebrated their milestone birthdays in January.

Lucy has lived at Kineton Manor for the past 17 years, which is the longest anyone has resided in the nursing home. The privately run home has been operating since 1988 and is owned by Mr Kenneth Inglefield. It has been managed by Dr Paula du Rand for the past 19 years, and more recently co-managed with Mrs Carinna Lumayno.

Adelaide ‘Addie’ Furnivall, a former WWII 'Wren', celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this year in January at Kineton Manor Nursing Home (photo from the nursing home)

Lucy Neal was born on April 22, 1922, in Wellesbourne to Joan and Peter Bushnell. She had a brother called Ted. She went to Wellesbourne Primary School and then to a local high school. At the age of 17, Lucy left school to look after her sick parents.

Lucy took a great interest in tapestry and at the age of 27, she was introduced to John Neal, whom she married aged 29. Once married, she gave up work to become a housewife. Not long after their marriage, John died suddenly of a heart attack. They did not have any children.

In late 2003, Lucy developed dementia and found it increasingly difficult to manage her day-to-day living. Finally, in 2005, due to her ill health she decided to move to Kineton Manor.

A spokesperson for Kineton Manor Nursing Home said: “Lucy has a niece who lives a distance away, so everyone at Kineton Manor soon became her family.

Margaret Backhouse celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this year in January at Kineton Manor Nursing Home (Submitted photo from the nursing home)