For sale signs have gone up at the headquarters of the much-loved Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action in Rugby – heralding the start of a new era.

The premises at 19-20 North Street have been a landmark position for the organisation, which is a focal point for the wide-ranging activities going on in the area.

The sale boards describe the building as a ‘former office building’ – leaving the position unclear as to the status of CAVA in the town.

But bosses told the Advertiser this week, it is still busy in Rugby and preparing to move to a new location more suited to its needs.

The 'for sale' signs have gone up at the current WCAVA offices in Rugby.

Area manager Tracy Southam said: “CAVA is still very much in operation in Rugby.

“Our team are all part-time and we are not open across the full week at the office in person.

“Like many organisations we have a hybrid working model now post covid. We are also out and about with groups we support.”

In terms of the future, she added: “Our current building is too big for us and based on the future repairs and maintenance required and limited charity budgets we are moving out to a smaller office solution locally.

“We continue to work from 19-20 during this transition. At the moment there is no change to confirm and we continue to work with a number of organisations across Rugby and are running our volunteer awards in September.”

CAVA has offices based in each of Warwickshire’s five borough or district council areas, plus another in Solihull.