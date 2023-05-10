Changes are being made to car parking at Warwick Hospital - here's what's happening

The changes are due to come into place next week.

Changes are being made to the car parking facilities at Warwick Hospital as of next week.

The changes, which include altering the entrance to the main public car park to become two-way, are due to start on May 15.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust said the changes are taking place due to construction work taking place on the hospital site.

As well as advising about the changes to the car park area, the Trust is also advising any visitors or patients to look at alternative transport options when coming to the hospital due to the potential disruption the works could cause.

A spokesperson from the South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust said: “South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust is currently transforming the Warwick Hospital estate as part of a larger plan to build a dedicated facility that will increase the number of surgical procedures the hospital can carry out.

“This work will also involve creating a new main entrance to support better wayfinding and improve flow around the site.

"While this is an exciting development and huge investment in our local NHS, due to the constraints of the hospital site there will unfortunately be some disruptions for patients and visitors during the construction period.

“To minimize the impact of the construction work, we are advising patients and visitors to consider alternative transport arrangements where possible, as there will be an impact on car parking facilities.

“Starting from Monday May 15, the entrance to car park A (main patient car park) will change.

“Patients and visitors will still enter from Lakin Road – but the current exit will become a two-way entrance and exit. There will be signage and people on hand to direct patients.

“The Trust apologises for any disruptions caused and thank the public and our staff for their patience and support.

“We invite everyone to visit our website and search for ‘estates strategy’ to learn more about the Trust’s long-term estates strategy and the details of the Warwick Hospital development.”