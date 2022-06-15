Charities in south Warwickshire get cash boost from awards

The charities will be getting £1,000 each

For the fourth year running, the Benefact Group is giving away £1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards.

Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 250 awards of £1,000 available for donation.

Southam Lions Club Charitable Trust Fund and Pseudomyxoma Survivor, based in Hatton Park are the charities set to benefit from the money, following overwhelming public support in the county.

More than 890 kind-hearted residents voted for charities across the county so far.

In total, more than 104,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with over 7,250 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes.

The 250 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated, with a further 250 winners being selected in September.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

"Benefact Group is the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest.

"Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”