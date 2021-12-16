Charity announces 'unique vacancy' at Warwick almshouse for someone in need

A unique opportunity has arisen to reside at Guild Cottages almshouses in the heart of Warwick, thanks to the generosity of two local residents more than 450 years ago.

Guild Cottages in Bowling Green Street is one of two groups of almhouses created in Warwick after wealthy local mercer Thomas Oken and successful glazier Nicholas Eyffler left money in their wills to provide homes to townspeople in need.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a property here recently becoming available, this legacy will now help another local in need more than four centuries later.

The Guild Cottages in Warwick. Photos by the Charity of Thomas Oken and Nicholas Eyffler

One of the most recent additions to the almshouses there are in Warwick, Guild Cottages were built by the Charity of Thomas Oken and Nicholas Eyffler in the 1980s and are continuing to benefit from recent improvements to their facilities.

The residents also have the use of a garden which inspired their joint entry to the 2021 Warwick in Bloom competition resulting in a Gold award.

The Charity of Thomas Oken and Nicholas Eyffler would like to hear from individuals who are interested in applying for a residence at Guild Cottages.

The almshouses do not provide specialist care but the charity says residents, whether single or a couple, can expect to have a home here for many years to come.