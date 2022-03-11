Charity appeals for more visually-impaired people in Kenilworth to come forward for help

Fred Reid, a long term service user and co-founder of the charity, with Sue Ling, a volunteer reader.

A Kenilworth charity which has brought “massive benefits” to visually-impaired people for more than 50 years is aiming to assist more residents.

The Kenilworth Reader and Visitor Service (KRVS) said many others out there could benefit from its services and it is appealing for more people to reach out to them.

Sue Ling, secretary of KRVS, said: “Our volunteers can offer stimulation and entertainment by reading aloud from books, newspapers or magazines; provide practical help with routine admin and, perhaps, most importantly, offer company and conversation.

“We know that there are many more blind and visually impaired people in the local community who are not currently benefiting from our support. We would love to hear from anyone who has a friend or family member interested in learning more about the Service. Please contact me at: [email protected]"

KRVS, a free service, supports individuals who have been living with sight loss for much of their lives and others experiencing age-related visual impairment. It offers weekly visits by friendly volunteers of up to two hours to visually impaired residents in the Kenilworth area.

Sue said: “Increasingly, as people live longer, age-related eye disease creates different needs. Elderly people, in addition to visual impairment, are often managing other health problems resulting in isolation and loneliness which the weekly visit from our service can help to mitigate.

“All our volunteers have been carefully vetted, including Disclosure and Barring Service checks and receive training in safeguarding. Many have been volunteering with KRVS for several years and are experienced in supporting people living with sight loss."

How does the service work?

A service user, Richard Bignell, said: “My sight has deteriorated over the years to the point where I now have no useful vision. I know only too well what it is like to live in a world dominated by the use of one’s eyes, when one suffers from failing sight. I have had to learn how to cope with the challenges of a truly disabling condition.

“In 2006 I moved to Kenilworth. My wife had died and my children were living at some distance. A blind friend had told me how great the town was in so many different ways and what support existed for the visually impaired. He insisted I become a member of Kenilworth Reader and Visitor Service (KRVS) and I joined immediately. A move, which over 15 years has had a massive, beneficial effect on my life.

“I have a weekly two hour slot when volunteers visit my home. During the pandemic people kept in touch by telephone wondering what I might need, how they could help and offering true companionship.

“Why is the service so important? Basically, the volunteers become my eyes! They assist with my post, fill in forms, write cards and read whatever I request.

“They help in any way they possibly can. Critically, they have provided true friendship and often we just enjoy a really good chat!