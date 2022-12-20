Charity Christmas tree collectors branch out to repurpose more than 100 trees from Warwick Castle

Charity Christmas tree collectors have branched out their efforts this year to repurpose more than 100 trees from Warwick Castle.

Coventry and Warwickshire’s Charity Christmas Tree Collection team collect and repurpose the trees in return for a donation across Coventry and Warwickshire.

The annual collection is organised by Pass The Smile with The Myton Hospices.

The trees are then taken to Russell’s Garden Centre in Baginton, to be shredded and used to restock paths in its quarry gardens and maze.

Members of Myton Hospice, Warwick Castle & Pass The Smile tree collection teams, visited Warwick Castle, to switch on the light trail at dusk, to celebrate the charitable collaboration. Pictured: Laura Dadson (Myton Hospice), Holly Kerrigan (Myton Hospice), Lydia Alexander (Theme3), Paul Flower (Pass the Smile) and Jason Higgins (Pass the Smile). Photo by Mike Baker

This year organisers are also aiming to send a some trees to aid production of biomass for fuel.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle, said: “Warwick Castle are proud to support the local tree collection and repurposing effort, and two very worthy causes.

"We are not short of Christmas trees at the castle, and hope to continue supporting them as we head into 2023.”

Last week, the charities met with the developers of Warwick Castle’s light trail, Theme 3, who also made a donation.

The Myton Hospices, Pass the Smile and Christmas tree collection teams also switched on the Castle’s light trail during their visit.

Launched in 2020, the tree project has now raised more than £54,000, which goes towards local charities and towards supporting communities with the help of 125 volunteers, and sponsors.

Scott Crowther, co-organiser at Pass The Smile, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the ongoing support of our volunteers, the sponsors and everyone who registered a tree for collection.

"Every year we think that we’ve reached a peak but the help we get enables us to go even further, it’s incredibly humbling.”

Charlotte Ingram, director of income generation at The Myton Hospices added: “We are delighted to be working with Pass The Smile and Just Helping again this year to organise the Charity Christmas Tree Collection.

"The growth of the collection each year has been fantastic and we are looking forward to collecting and recycling even more trees this year.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who makes the collections possible and to all those who support by making a donation.”

The 2023 collection will take place over the weekend of January 13 to January 15.

Volunteers can register for the 2023 collection here: https://form.jotform.com/220080212168342

