Charity fishing match at Warwick fishery raised hundreds of pounds for hospice

By Oliver Williams
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A charity fishing match at a Warwick fishery raised hundreds of pounds for a West Midlands hospice.

Pole Position and Gods of Rods hosted the match at Tunnel Barn Farm on Saturday (August 3).

Twenty three anglers from both clubs went head to head for a day of friendly rivalry and the six-hour match concluded in a 5-5 draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event raised £426 for the Mary Stevens Hospice, a charity dedicated to providing care and support for individuals with terminal illnesses and their families.

Pole Position and Gods of Rods recently hosted a charity fishing match at Tunnel Barn Farm to raise money for Mary Stevens Hospice.Pole Position and Gods of Rods recently hosted a charity fishing match at Tunnel Barn Farm to raise money for Mary Stevens Hospice.
Pole Position and Gods of Rods recently hosted a charity fishing match at Tunnel Barn Farm to raise money for Mary Stevens Hospice.
Read More
Warwickshire Pride returning to Leamington next week with stalls, activities and...

The success of the event has prompted both clubs to make this an annual fixture in their calendars, with hopes of increasing participation and donations in future years.

Looking ahead to 2025, the organizers are inviting other clubs to join in the competition. Clubs interested in entering a team of 10 anglers for the next event are encouraged to reach out to Pole Position at [email protected]

Related topics:West Midlands
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice