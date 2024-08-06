Charity fishing match at Warwick fishery raised hundreds of pounds for hospice
Pole Position and Gods of Rods hosted the match at Tunnel Barn Farm on Saturday (August 3).
Twenty three anglers from both clubs went head to head for a day of friendly rivalry and the six-hour match concluded in a 5-5 draw.
The event raised £426 for the Mary Stevens Hospice, a charity dedicated to providing care and support for individuals with terminal illnesses and their families.
The success of the event has prompted both clubs to make this an annual fixture in their calendars, with hopes of increasing participation and donations in future years.
Looking ahead to 2025, the organizers are inviting other clubs to join in the competition. Clubs interested in entering a team of 10 anglers for the next event are encouraged to reach out to Pole Position at [email protected]