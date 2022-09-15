Charity football tournament in Warwick will include teams from all over the country

The fixture list for The Railway Football Tournament. Picture supplied.

Rail staff from various parts of the UK will play in a football tournament in Warwick which will raise funds for a national charity.

The Railway Football Tournament, which is raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, will take place at Racing Club Warwick’s Townsend Meadow ground on Thursday September 29 with some of the 18 teams – made up mainly of Network Rail staff - coming from as far as Wales to take part.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 165 players, including a team representing Warwickshire County Council, will take part and Racing Club chairman Gary Vella has allowed the use of the ground and facilities free of charge.

Organiser Gary Smith said: “When I initially had the idea to arrange this, I was expecting around six to eight teams to enter.”

Kick-off for the first game is at 10am.