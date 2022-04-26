Charity gets cash boost after friends and family hold memorial dinner for much-loved former Warwick councillor who dedicated her life to good causes

Left to right: John Liggins, Maggie Garton, Clare Sawdon, Helen Fitzpatrick, Christine Cross and Terry Liggins presenting the cheque to Hayley and Alison, Macmillan volunteers. Photo supplied

A donation has been made to a charity in memory of a former Warwick councillor who dedicated her life to good causes in Warwickshire.

Last Friday (April 22) a cheque for £1,466 was presented to Macmillan Cancer Support in the Pageant Gardens in Warwick in memory of Lady Celia Jean Liggins CBE, known as Jean, who died in December 2020 from cancer aged 92.

The money was raised at a memorial dinner that took place on January 14 at Alderson House in Warwick, which was organised by Jean’s friends including; Clare Sawdon DL JP, Christine Cross and Helen Fitzpatrick.

The dinner was attended by locals as well as those from all over the West Midlands.

Jean's friends decided to host the dinner as a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support as thank you to the nurses who helped Jean during the last days of her life.

The cheque was presented by Clare Sawdon DL JP, Christine Cross and Helen Fitzpatrick who were accompanied by Lady Liggins' sons John and Terry.

Clare said: "We raised a total of £1,466 for Macmillan Nurses, to say a huge thankyou for their care and support.

"We all miss Jean for her laughter, kindness and support for us all and this was just a way to get all her friends together at Alderson House in Warwick to remember our great friend who meant so much to us all."

Jean was dedicated to helping her community and also served Warwickshire as a Conservative county councillor.

Jean, who was born in Coventry, also served as a trustee of the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry, and was a founding board member of Mercia Sound radio. She was also chairman of the West Midlands Conservative party and a board member of Coventry Cathedral.

Jean was awarded a CBE in 1990 for services to politics and the community.