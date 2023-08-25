Charity in south Warwickshire continues to support people in need during the cost of living crisis

The charity has a long history of helping people living in the Kenilworth, Leamington, Southam and Warwick areas.

A charity in south Warwickshire is continuing to support people in need during the cost of living crisis.

The South Warwickshire Welfare Trust (SWWT) says that many residents are living without household essentials and that it is facing a record number of referrals for grants.

At the charity’s meeting in July, trustees heard some of the local stories behind the national cost of living statistics.

This month the charity has awarded grants for beds, washing machines, fridge-freezers, cookers, carpets.

These grants aim to help a wide range of people who are in need and are either sick, recovering from an illness or have a disability; and can also pay for clothing and footwear and for Debt Relief Order fees.

One example of a grant being used to help includes a mattress for a woman with skin cancer fleeing from partner due to domestic violence who also has a child with physical and behavioural problems.

A washing machine and a bed were also sought for a man who has to sleep on the floor and wash by hand who also has physical and range of mental health issues

Another grant was used to get carpets for a woman and her children who are forced to sleep on concrete floors. All of them also have mental health issues.

Hilary Holland, chair of trustees, said: “We had our quarterly meeting of Trustees last month and stories of those in need are getting no easier to hear.

"Managing on a low income is hard anyway, but coping with illness and the extra costs of that is especially challenging.

"We hope the decisions of our Trustees and the hard work of our clerk makes a difference.

“Since that meeting our clerk is now dealing with another 10 applications.

"In recent years we have had to boost the funds received from investments with fundraising from local business and individuals.

"This is vital if we are to meet the increasing need and we thank them.”