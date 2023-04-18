Register
Charity looking for residents in and around Warwick and Leamington who could give a loving home to a guide dog puppy

The charity has 20 puppies that need homes.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is looking for residents in south Warwickshire who could provide a loving home to a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life.

The charity needs 20 new homes for its puppies in either Warwick, Leamington, Stratford or the surrounding areas.

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is looking for volunteers in Warwickshire who could provide a loving home to a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life. Photo supplied by Guide DogsSight loss charity Guide Dogs is looking for volunteers in Warwickshire who could provide a loving home to a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life. Photo supplied by Guide Dogs
Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is looking for volunteers in Warwickshire who could provide a loving home to a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life. Photo supplied by Guide Dogs

‘Puppy Raisers’ are vital to the early development of guide dogs, teaching basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

The role involves supporting puppies for the first 12-16 months of their lives before they begin their specialised guide dog training.

The cost of all the food, veterinary care and equipment required is covered by the charity.

Vicki Johnson, puppy development advisor for Guide Dogs in Warwickshire, said: “This is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the support and training, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you.

“If you’d like to find out more about becoming a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs, please do get in touch.

“With your support, we can help train more life-changing guide dogs for people in the UK living with sight loss.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing.

Applicants must also have the ability to access online content and training materials and have an email address.

To find out more, contact Gail Pajak at: [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.

Related topics:LeamingtonVolunteers