Charity night in Rugby in memory of young woman who died aged just 24

Casey Forrest

A charity night is being held in Rugby in memory of a young woman who died at the age of just 24.

Sue Forrest and her husband Trevor are hosting the event at the Rugby Railway Club on Saturday July 9 to raise money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is a charity close to our hearts as they cared for my husband's daughter and my step child, Casey Forrest, in the last few months of her short life after she sadly passed away in 2015," said Sue.

Sue Forrest and her husband Trevor are hosting the event at the Rugby Railway Club on Saturday July 9 to raise money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

"We raise money each year to help them by doing different events and activities.

"We were supposed to have this event in 2020, which would have been our daughter's 30th birthday, but because of Covid was postponed to this year."

The event on July 9, sponsored by Webb Ellis Cars, is a disco and fancy dress and will feature a BBQ and raffle. It is for over 18s only and tickets cost £6.

Talking about the amazing work done at Rainbow's Hospice, Sue added: "For the last few years before she passed away, we would go to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in Loughborough who were amazing and gave Casey amazing care and experiences while also supporting us as a family.

"When Casey passed away, they were and still are supporting us through the bereavement process and have been great.

"Being a charity, they rely heavily on donations so each year we try and raise funds."