Charity presented Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for its work with volunteer groups in south Warwickshire

The charity works with many groups in the community.

A healthcare charity has received a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) for its work with volunteer groups in south Warwickshire.

In a presentation of one of the last ever QAVS, Kissing it Better’s (KiB) CEO, Jill Fraser, received the award from His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox at Park Hill care home in Warwick in May.

Dani (Park View manager), with The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Chair of Warwickshire County Council,Cllr Chris Kettle and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques with Park View residents taking part in activities. Photo supplied

Guests also included the Chair of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Chris Kettle and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques.

The QAVS award was created 20 years ago for Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee, to shine a light on the work of voluntary groups. The award will now be known as the King’s Award.

Jill said: “Thank you to Park View Care Home who shared their lovely garden for this historic event.

“We were delighted that so many residents were able to join us for the day, and chat to our guests as well as our young volunteers from schools around the area.

Grace and residents. Photo supplied

“This award is for our wonderful volunteers. It’s an honour to work with our volunteer schools and their teachers from across south Warwickshire.”

KiB regularly visits Park View as part of the charity’s remit to connect young and old though uplifting activities and events.

Caty Oates, the charity’s project director for south Warwickshire said: “It’s lovely to see older people and children bond during our volunteering sessions, which include music, games and animal therapy.

"We see how young people grow in confidence during their volunteering time with us, as they engage with people from another generation.”

Aylesford School KiB team and The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques. Photo supplied