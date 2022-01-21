Charity shop in Leamington puts out urgent call for volunteers

A Leamington charity shop has put out an urgent appeal for more volunteers as it gets back up and running after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

The British Heart Foundation shop in Regent Street needs more staff.

People can commit just a few hours each week or a few days.

The charity's retail volunteering operations manager Sarah Boardman said: "Volunteers are our life-blood, we simply cannot operate our shops and stores without their generous support.

"Currently, our volunteering hours are down 20 percent compared to pre-Covid and we have on average 2,500 fewer volunteers each week supporting our shops and stores.

"In 2022, we’d love to see people looking for a new hobby or a way to support the community, donate to us the gift of time and give whatever time they can.”

Volunteers can get involved in tasks such as telephone and logistical administration, operating tills, merchandising on the shop floor and answering customer queries.

The charity also offers online roles for those keen on honing their tech skills, by helping to research, photograph and list items for BHF’s online shops.

Behind the scenes volunteers can take on warehouse assistant or specialist roles such as furniture assembly or processing Gift Aid donations which can provide transferrable skills which are perfect for future job applications.

There are also opportunities to become volunteer stock collection drivers, stock generators and volunteer recruiters who get out in the local area

Today in Warwick and Leamington, 11,000 people are living with heart and circulatory diseases.

