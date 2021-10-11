Charity that helps children across Warwickshire gets funding boost thanks to bingo event

Bingo numbers added up to a successful evening of fundraising for a Warwickshire charity thanks to local law firm Alsters Kelley.

More than £3,400 was raised for The Friendship Project, thanks to match funding by Four Acres Trust.

It was a ‘full house’ for the bingo event, at The Bulldog in Whitnash last month, which provided a much-needed boost for another charity impacted by the pandemic.

Britanie Jeffrey, legal secretary and event organiser. Photo supplied

Supported by the Social Services of Warwickshire, the charity matches children who are in need, for a variety of reasons, with volunteers for friendship and fun.

Established in 1986, it has helped around 1,000 children in the Alcester, Atherstone, Leamington, Kenilworth, Nuneaton, Rugby, Shipston, Stratford, Southam and Warwick areas.

Angela Truman, from The Friendship Project said: “Lockdown has been extremely difficult for everyone; however, we received a lot of interest from people during this time to help and support as volunteers which is fantastic.

"But the requirement is constant and growing.

The charity has helped more than 1,000 children across the county. Photo supplied

“The children we support may be caring for a sick parent or be limited to where they can go on holiday because of a disabled sibling or other family member.

"For some children, even playing in the park or going to the cinemaare a rare treat. Having some time out from often difficult home situations really does improve the child’s self-esteem and self-worth.

"Our volunteers report that they too enjoy spending time with their Younger Friend knowing that they are really making a difference to a child’s life.”

Angela added: “Our focus is now very much on raising money so that we can provide the opportunities for the carers to take the children and young people away from their normal environment to have some fun.

Den building with the Friendship Project. Photo supplied

"So we are very grateful to the team at Alsters Kelley for their ongoing support this year and for all the funds raised by the bingo night and raffle – it was great night and we enjoyed taking part.”

The Friendship Project is just one of the nominated charities being supported by Alsters Kelley, which was established in the 1980s and now has offices in Coventry, Leamington, Southam, Stratford and Nuneaton.

Legal assistant and one of the firm’s charity champions Britanie Jeffery, who organised the event, said: “We had a great evening – the support we had was fantastic and there was so much laughter in the room, everyone was so generous.

“My initial fundraising target was £500 so to have tripled it and then had it matched was way is beyond what we had expected.”