Charity that helps students in Warwick with cost of further education is looking to raise awareness of grants on offer

A charity that helped students in Warwick with the cost of further education is looking to raise awareness of its work and the grants available.

The Warwick Apprenticing Charities have been in existence since the 17th Century and amalgamated from five separate charities in 1930 and modernised again in 1973.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the charity is to help the young people of Warwick - those who live in the CV34 postcode - with the cost of further education.

The Warwick Apprenticing Charities aims to help the young people of Warwick - those who live in the CV34 postcode - with the cost of further education. Photo supplied

It provides financial assistance towards the cost of tools, laptops, text books and general expenses for college or university.

Chairman Terry Brown said that due to the pandemic the charity has been unable to visit the local schools to talk to the pupils about the availability of these grants and so the normal numbers of 70 to 80 applications per year has almost halved.

In addition, usually for year 12 pupils, the charity sponsors Outward Bound courses which should start up again this summer.

Terry said: "Warwick Apprenticing is extremely lucky that it gets financial help from the Thomas Oken Charity, King Henry VIII Charity and Warwick Relief in Need who bolster the funds each year and we just need to make sure that everybody who may be eligible for a grant knows about us .”