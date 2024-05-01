Charity to hold Whitnash fun day and walk to raise awareness of perinatal mental illness
and live on Freeview channel 276
A free family fun day and walk will be held in Whitnash by a charity to raise awareness of perinatal mental illness.
Mother-of-two Leanne Howlett founded By Your Side after experiencing postnatal depression after the births of her children despite having no prior history of mental illness.
The family fun day, taking place at Acre Close playing field from 11am to 4pm on Sunday (May 5) is free to attend will include a bouncy castle, soft play, face painting, balloon making, crafts and games and rhythm time sessions as well as a guest appearance from princess Belle and a variety of stalls.
There will also be an awareness walk around the park at 1pm following which all participants will receive a free celebratory awareness keyring.
For more information about the event and the charity By Your Side email [email protected]