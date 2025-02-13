Charity volunteers to hold stall at Warwick market in aid of people in Ukraine

A charity that helps people in Ukraine is set to hold stall at Warwick market next week.

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Medical Charity will be running a stall at the market on Saturday February 22.

The charity, which has a base on the University of Warwick site, provides medical aid to Ukrainian hospitals and acts as a bridge between the UK-based charities and medical organisations and medical facilities in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Medical Charity will be holding a stall at Warwick market. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

In 2024, more than 400,000 medical items and pieces of equipment were delivered to various locations and cities in Ukraine.

The charity is also involved in providing prosthetics and rehabilitation support for those injured in the war.

Mariya Tarnavska, who is part of the fundraising team, said: “With the help of supporters, the charity was able to purchase two ambulances in January that will soon be driven to Ukrainian hospitals.

"We were inspired to host a stall as we wanted to find a way to raise awareness of the charity and remind people that the war is still ongoing and that those affected continue to need our support.

"We are also fundraising for the charity so that we can purchase medical supplies and transport these to Ukrainian hospitals.

"We will be making traditional cakes and selling items from Ukraine that showcase its culture and history.

"There are many people who want to contribute, such as refugees, families and friends, and making cakes for sale allows us all to do something to make a difference.

"Please come and say hello and try our delicious cakes. If you have any questions about the work of our charity, we would be happy to answer them.”